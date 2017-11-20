Search
Home Uncategorized SUN@5: Year End Tax Preparation

SUN@5: Year End Tax Preparation

Verne HillNov 20, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5: Year End Tax Preparation

(NOV 26, 2017) This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro providing some valuable information to help with our working tax year…

TIP: Call your personal tax preparer in helping with crunching some current (2017) numbers before the end of the year. That way if you need to make some adjustments you have time before December 31st.

TIP: Look back at your 2016 Tax information, then adjust any ‘numbers’ such as pay raises, loss of child tax credits or medical bills / costs that differ from last year.

TIP: Year-end charitable giving (on or before December 31) is a great way to help balance out your current Tax situation with the blessing of a deduction. *Beware of Tax / IRS Scams around the first of the year through April…

Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

https://www.irs.gov/

Other helpful tips…
-The importance of doing some year-end planning right now.
-The importance of record keeping.
-Preparing a financial roadmap for your family, a short summary of the location of your financial records and information including passwords, etc.
-Summary: Be a good steward of your financial health by reviewing how you are doing with saving, paying down debt, obtaining proper insurance.

Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407 336-292-6872

