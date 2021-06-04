SUN@5: Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

June 06, 2021

The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission exists to help hurting men (18 and up) find healing and hope through Jesus Christ. Meeting their physical, mental needs and most importantly spiritual needs.

The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission offers…

*Recovery programs to men in need of life change

-including a 90 day Recovery program and the one year and Transformer’s program

*Average age of a man seeking help through the WS Rescue Mission is 45 to 50 years old.

They feed and clothe individuals and families in need.

They host an onsite free medical and dental clinic provided by Samaritan Medical Clinics.

Visit their Thrift Store (shop, donate or volunteer)

15th annual Golf Tournament (Sept 22, 2021)

www.wsrescue.org

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June 2021)

Verne talks with Lou Carrico, Executive Director of the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. Listen now…