SUN@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessing 2017 Re-visited

Verne Hill Dec 15, 2017

DEC 17, 2017  This week on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ with Verne

Bonnie (our WBFJ Volunteer Coordinator) and I wanted to let everyone know about our 2017 WBFJ Christmas Blessing families.

 

On Monday, Dec. 11, we visited Katie Burford and her family.  Katie is a longtime listener and part of our WBFJ family.

Katie’s husband committed suicide a month ago leaving her to raise her 3 boys, baby girl and Katie’s husband’s daughter.

Some of you may remember when we would have the family here because of CJ, her oldest son’s effort to raise money

for different needs by riding his bike.  He is still riding and the riding community has come alongside Katie and the family, as well as

her church, Christ Family, to provide financially,  and encouragement through this difficult time.

The Lord provided through WBFJ’s Christmas Blessing, a check for $700.00, for the family.

Katie was very appreciative.  It was so much more about us needing to encourage than the money.

Please continue to pray for this family as they adjust to life without daddy.

 

On Tuesday Dec 12, we visited Kristen Holland and her family.  Kristin is a listener as well and a part of our WBFJ family.

Kristin’s husband works out of town for long periods of time, sometimes up to a year at a time.  He is presently out of town.

Kristin had a job that was keeping her from her family until late in the evening so she was being stretched pretty thin.  She

took another job selling insurance, which was commission only.  She went in the hole at that job.  Thankfully she was able

to get her “dream” job back, negotiating better hours to be available for her three children.

The Lord provided through WBFJ’s Christmas Blessing, a check for $700, for the family.

When we presented the check, she began to cry and tell us that she had gotten behind

on her car payments and they were calling.

Please pray for this young family as daddy is away.  He will be home for Christmas.

 

On Wednesday, Dec 13, we visited Sharon Cardwell.

Sharon is a victim of domestic violence.  She and her husband were married for 15 years before

she finally left with their 14 year old daughter and 10 year old son.  They are presently living in

an apartment in Greensboro with very few furnishings.  The children are in school in Davidson County.

Sharon works in Archdale.  She is burning all of her income in the gas tank trying to keep her children’s lives as normal as possible.

The daughter also suffered abuse from her dad.  They need many things financially and spiritually.

The mama has a strong faith, with her daughter struggling to figure out what she believes.

As much as she needed the money, she needed to know that God loves her and is with her.

The Lord provided through WBFJ’s Christmas Blessing, a check for $700.00, for the family.

Sharon was overwhelmed with the faithfulness of God!!

Please pray this family as they find their way.

 

On Thursday, Dec 14 we made our final stop to Joe & Jennifer Tackett’s home.

The Tacket family has suffered through so much illness and losses in the last few years.

Joe presently has a heart condition that will not improve.  He had a tooth abscess, when

it was pulled, no antibiotics were given, infection then attacked the heart.

He has multiple surgeries, only capable of walking a few feet without giving out.

He has applied for disability and waiting to receive it.  They have two children 14 and 23 months and a child in heaven

That was born with many difficulties and died.  Jennifer struggles with why God took her baby.

There are so many layers to this family of hurt, sickness and loss.

They definitely needed the money and were humbled by the gift.

The Lord provided through WBFJ’s Christmas Blessing, a check for $700.00, for the family!

Please pray for this family, how they need us to intercede on their behalf.

As we were leaving, Jennifer told us that a cousin in Ohio had just had their house burn

down to the ground due to a space heater.   The family lost everything!  One cousin is in ICU,

not sure if she will make it.  Please pray for this family!

Listen to our special WBFJ Christmas Blessing Revisited here

https://goo.gl/CUvY8L

Friday News, DEC 15, 2017
