SUN@5 on WBFJ (April 18, 2021)

Verne and Wally chat with…

Joel McIver with Senior Services of Forsyth County

“Delivering ‘hot meals and warm smiles’ to area senior citizens.”  Senior Services of Forsyth County will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.  And they need volunteers!!!  Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’

Chris Thore and his daughter Cathleen Thore Jones

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry is a unique ministry opportunity that places energetic Christian (college-age) adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Paid positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

