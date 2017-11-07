Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog SUN@5: Trail Life USA, Troop 942 WS

SUN@5: Trail Life USA, Troop 942 WS

Verne HillNov 07, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5: Trail Life USA, Troop 942 WS

Like

NOV 12, 2017 – This Week on Sunday @ 5

Trail Life USA, TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November

 Verne chats with Alan Casey – Troop Master for Troop 942 / Trail Life USA

 Troop 942 in Winston-Salem is a one of the founding charter members of Trail Life USA, an exciting character, leadership, and adventure program for young men (grades K – 12).  Our objectives are simple: teach valued skills, build confidence, develop strong moral character, and have tons of fun within an outdoor adventure program while maintaining a Christian worldview.

PHONE:  336-575-9069

WEB:  http://traillife942.com/

 

Trail Life USA, TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem is located at the Sechrist Building, 500 Country Road near Calvary Baptist Church in WS

 

Special Event:  Open House for interested young men  on Monday, December 4, 2017

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Area churches reviewing security and safety teams

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

“Sliver of hope” Pastor, wife at Texas church shooting speak publicly

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

Municipal Election Day. Polls open til 7:30pm      

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
7
Tue
all-day “Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 7 all-day
Practices will be held… Tuesday (7-9pm) & Sunday (2:30-4:30pm) 336.722.2558 The 85th performance of Handel’s Messiah will be held Sunday, December 3 @ 3:00pm at Reynolds Auditorium (WS).
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 7 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
Nov
8
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 8 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes