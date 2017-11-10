SUN@5: Trail Life USA, TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem

NOV 12, 2017: Trail Life USA – TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November
Verne chats with Alan Casey – Troop Master for Troop 942 / Trail Life USA
Troop 942 in Winston-Salem is a one of the founding charter members of Trail Life USA, an exciting character, leadership, and adventure program for young men (grades K – 12). Our objectives are simple: teach valued skills, build confidence, develop strong moral character, and have tons of fun within an outdoor adventure program while maintaining a Christian worldview.
PHONE: 336-575-9069
Special Event: Open House for interested young men and their families on Monday, December 4, 2017! Location: The Sechrist Building, 500 Country Road near Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem…
