SUN@5: Trail Life USA, TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem

Verne HillNov 10, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5: Trail Life USA, TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem

NOV 12, 2017:  Trail Life USA – TROOP 942 in Winston-Salem is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November

Verne chats with Alan Casey – Troop Master for Troop 942 / Trail Life USA

Troop 942 in Winston-Salem is a one of the founding charter members of Trail Life USA, an exciting character, leadership, and adventure program for young men (grades K – 12).  Our objectives are simple: teach valued skills, build confidence, develop strong moral character, and have tons of fun within an outdoor adventure program while maintaining a Christian worldview.

PHONE:  336-575-9069

WEB:  http://traillife942.com/

Special Event:  Open House for interested young men and their families on Monday, December 4, 2017!  Location: The Sechrist Building, 500 Country Road near Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem…  

