FEB 25, 2018
This Week on SUN@5 – Tax Filing Prep + Safety Training
Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro
Common tax return mistakes that can delay your refund
The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors. Also, simple Math errors could delay your refund from the IRS. Other simple mistakes that include: Wrong filing status and Misspelled names. https://www.irs.gov/
NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. https://goo.gl/1FHjoW
Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407 336-292-6872
http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
Plus…
Re-play of our conversation with T.C. Evans – Church Safety Team consultant
Topic: Life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places. In light of the situation last October in Las Vegas and more recently with the High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, anyone can be at risk in a crowd or in a public place…
Tips covered…
Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly.
Call law enforcement
Stroller and young children
Tips for teens / Youth group leaders
Act Quickly, Don’t pause.
Map out your surroundings.
Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated
Local expert: T.C. Evans, a certified firearms instructor (15 years), has 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies). Mr Evans is the founder of Gatekeepers Training LLC Call (336) 309-3187 https://goo.gl/kgh2m8
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- North Surry student recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park - February 20, 2018
- Britax B.O.B. jogging strollers – Are they safe? - February 20, 2018
- Empty Bowls benefiting Second Harvest April 17 + April 18 - February 20, 2018