FEB 25, 2018

This Week on SUN@5 – Tax Filing Prep + Safety Training

Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Common tax return mistakes that can delay your refund

The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors. Also, simple Math errors could delay your refund from the IRS. Other simple mistakes that include: Wrong filing status and Misspelled names. https://www.irs.gov/

NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. https://goo.gl/1FHjoW

Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt Certified Public Accountants

3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407 336-292-6872

http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Plus…

Re-play of our conversation with T.C. Evans – Church Safety Team consultant

Topic: Life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places. In light of the situation last October in Las Vegas and more recently with the High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, anyone can be at risk in a crowd or in a public place…

Tips covered…

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly.

Call law enforcement

Stroller and young children

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

Local expert: T.C. Evans, a certified firearms instructor (15 years), has 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies). Mr Evans is the founder of Gatekeepers Training LLC Call (336) 309-3187 https://goo.gl/kgh2m8