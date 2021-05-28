SUN@5 Summer Safety 101

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (MAY 30, 2021)

Keeping your family safe this summer while enjoying the OUTDOORS

Dr Seth Hawkins is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Dr Hawkins is also a wilderness medicine expert and medical director for our N.C. State Parks. The key: Venture outdoors with a healthy dose of respect. Dr Hawkins will cover…

The myth of “dry drowning”

Rip Currents

Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion

Safely hiking through our local and state parks

Outdoor Safety links: newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases…Safe-Outdoors

Find out more about NC State Parks: www.ncparks.org

Plus…

Skin Health: Sun Protection 101

Dr Amy McMichael, Chair of Dermotology, Wake Forest Baptist Health

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting more than 5 million Americans every year. Although skin cancer can affect anyone of any age, males (and people over the age of 40) are at an increased risk. Good News: Most skin cancers are curable if they are detected early. http://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts

Apply liberally, may not be enough? Your sunscreen may not deliver the sun protection factor—SPF—it promises on the label. Check out the latest information from Consumer Reports (based on 4 years on continual research!) FYI: Of the +60 sunscreen products tested with SPF claims of 30 or higher, 43% failed to meet the SPF claim on the label. Consumer Reports https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/

Plus…

Dr Joy Greene will share the details about Joytime 2021

A 2-day, in-person women’s event happening this September 2021.

Location: The Church on 68 Greensboro, NC on September 17 + 18, 2021.

Come be encouraged with messages by Dr. Joy Greene and Ellen Vaughn!

Worship with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave both Friday and Saturday.

Early Bird pricing NOW through Memorial Day. http://www.joytime.org/joytime-2021/