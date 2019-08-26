Sun@5 for Sept 01, 2019

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 01, 2019)

Update on the ‘Business 40 Improvement Project’ through downtown Winston-Salem with Larry Shaver, assistant resident engineer with the NC DOT

Good News: The Business 40 project is approaching the halfway point. Crews have already pouring the first layer of asphalt on Business 40 – what will be called Salem Parkway.

Larry will help explain what’s happening now…

New Ramp openings soon

Cherry Street and Marshall Street bridge updates

Looking Ahead: The ‘new’ exits that we will have access to once Business 40 is back open.

BTW: Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem will be known as “Salem Parkway”​

Daily updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/

Website: www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx

Plus…

Annie F. Downs

Annie F. Downs is a bestselling author, speaker and podcaster based in Nashville, Tennessee. Flawed but funny, Annie uses her words to highlight the everyday goodness of a real and present God. Annie has multiple bestselling books- including the newly released “Remember God”, and “100 Days to Brave”.

Annie invites those reading to experience fulfilled lives with a God who made them on purpose and loves them deeply. Annie hosts the weekly popular ‘That Sounds Fun’ Podcast. Read more at anniefdowns.com

The “Come To Table Tour” with Angie Smith, Danielle Walker and Annie F. Downs

presented by Compassion LIVE

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH in Kernersville on September 21, 2019

For tickets: visit www.ComeToTheTableTour.com

“Come To The Table” is a night of friends, food and faith aimed at serving up an experience to feed the soul