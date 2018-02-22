SUN@5: “Remembering Billy Graham” Radio Special

REVISED: FEB 25, 2018 “Remembering Billy Graham”

This radio special includes remembrances from the Graham family and life-long friends including former US presidents.

Chronicling the life of a faithful servant of Christ, from childhood to sharing the saving grace of Jesus to millions…

https://goo.gl/6fSxdc

Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/HrbnC6

UPDATE: Billy Graham’s body will be brought to the US Capitol in DC, where he will ‘Lie in Honor’ in the Rotunda next Wednesday and Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1). Members of the public will be allowed to come and pay their respects…

BTW: It’s a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to ‘Lie in Honor’ in 2005. https://goo.gl/nnJERb

Public event: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.

Private event: An invitation-only funeral service will be held next Friday, March 2, at noon near The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte…