REVISED: FEB 25, 2018 “Remembering Billy Graham”
This radio special includes remembrances from the Graham family and life-long friends including former US presidents.
Chronicling the life of a faithful servant of Christ, from childhood to sharing the saving grace of Jesus to millions…
Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham
Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/HrbnC6
UPDATE: Billy Graham’s body will be brought to the US Capitol in DC, where he will ‘Lie in Honor’ in the Rotunda next Wednesday and Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1). Members of the public will be allowed to come and pay their respects…
BTW: It’s a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to ‘Lie in Honor’ in 2005. https://goo.gl/nnJERb
Public event: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.
Private event: An invitation-only funeral service will be held next Friday, March 2, at noon near The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Updates:Events to remember Rev Billy Graham - February 22, 2018
- Breaking: Billy Graham to ‘Lie in Honor’ at US Capitol - February 22, 2018
- SUN@5: “Remembering Billy Graham” Radio Special - February 22, 2018