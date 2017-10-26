SUN@5: Puerto Rico update

OCT 29, 2017 Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Update on the ‘humanitarian crisis’ on the island nation of Puerto Rico. Panel discussion including…
Gila Muniz: Volunteer, “Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico”.
Rosa Otero Shoaf: Director of Design Program at Salem College
Todd Shoaf: Program Coordinator, Architectural Technology at Forsyth Tech
(Gila, Rosa and Todd have friends and family members struggling to survive on the devastated island nation of Puerto Rico).
Learn more about how you can help through “Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico”.
Also, drop off locations across the Triad including donation sites on the campus of Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem (sponsored by the Forsyth Tech Architecture Club).
“Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico” https://goo.gl/hxkeHC
Forsyth Tech https://www.facebook.com/forsythtech/
Listen NOW to our interview: https://goo.gl/D5mGkc
AND…
Bobby and Diane Pledger will update us on some important ‘changes’ to be aware of before you pack your shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child. Details about OCC here: https://goo.gl/64S56R
OCC National Collection Week happens November 13 – 20, 2017
