SUN@5: Oct 25, 2020

Oct 23, 2020

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 25, 2020)

 

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of early detection.

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest.

Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB:  https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

 

 

PLUS…

 

 

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month!

 Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries shares with Verne and Wally about a special event for area pastors on Thursday, OCT 29.

Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day

Thursday October 29th from 11am til 1pm

Location: WBFJ PARKING LOT (1249 Trade street)

Look for the Energize Ministries bus and the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine

Food Truck. Door Prizes for Pastors. Plus, a $100 hole in one Gift Card / cornhole toss.

ALL FREE for area PASTORS. But you must pre-register online at www.energizeministries.com

https://energizeministries.com/pastorsmonth/

 

The mission of Energize Ministries: To provide encouragement, refreshment, and recreation to pastors and their families. To educate, encourage, and equip a nation of Christians to provide ongoing care and pray support of their own pastors and spiritual leaders.

 

Verne Hill

National Teen Driver Safety Week
Community Events

Oct
10
Sat
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 10 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: Monday-Friday (3-7)  /  Saturday & Sunday (11-7) 336.722.7563 Main Street United Methodist[...]
Oct
24
Sat
3:00 pm Fall Family Fun Fellowship @ Meadowview Reformed Presbyterian Church (Lexington)
Fall Family Fun Fellowship @ Meadowview Reformed Presbyterian Church (Lexington)
Oct 24 @ 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Activities for the Kids, Silent Auction, Hayrides, Food & more! (336) 249-2680
4:00 pm “Trunk-or-Treat” @ Macedonia Moravian Church (Advance)
“Trunk-or-Treat” @ Macedonia Moravian Church (Advance)
Oct 24 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
336.998.4394
4:00 pm Fall Carnival @ Brim's Grove Baptist Church (Pilot Mountain)
Fall Carnival @ Brim's Grove Baptist Church (Pilot Mountain)
Oct 24 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Games, Face Painting, Food & more! 336.655.0569
4:00 pm Walk For Life @ Rowan County Fairgrounds (Salisbury)
Walk For Life @ Rowan County Fairgrounds (Salisbury)
Oct 24 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: Pregnancy Support Center of Rowan County http://www.pregnancysupport.com/ (704) 633-7695
