Home Blog SUN@5: November 15, 2020

SUN@5: November 15, 2020

Verne HillNov 12, 2020Comments Off on SUN@5: November 15, 2020

Verne and Wally chat with…

Love and the Outcome’s Jodi King has a new devotional,  ‘You Got This: A guide to ditching perfect and showing up to your real life’

Borrowing the title of this husband-and -wife duo’s hit “You Got This’, Jodi King shares about her own personal ‘God Moment’ after the birth of her second son. Jodi felt like she had to be “perfect” while starting a tour along with all of the pressures of being a wife and mother. All while trying to do the impossible.    www.iamjodiking.com

 

 

Stroke Awareness

Dr Amy Guzik, associate Professor of Neurology with Wake Forest Baptist Health

Learn more about the warning signs and prevention of Stroke – the 5th leading cause of death in the US.  Knowing the acronym FAST can save lives and help quality of life!

 

 

Operation Christmas Child 2020

National Collection Week is coming up, November 16 – 23, 2020.

Listen to a ‘replay’ shoebox story from ‘Dania’ while living in the Middle East!

NOTE: As heard on Sunday @ 5 (NOV 15, 2020)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

