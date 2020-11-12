SUN@5: November 15, 2020

Verne and Wally chat with…

Love and the Outcome’s Jodi King has a new devotional, ‘You Got This: A guide to ditching perfect and showing up to your real life’

Borrowing the title of this husband-and -wife duo’s hit “You Got This’, Jodi King shares about her own personal ‘God Moment’ after the birth of her second son. Jodi felt like she had to be “perfect” while starting a tour along with all of the pressures of being a wife and mother. All while trying to do the impossible. www.iamjodiking.com

Stroke Awareness

Dr Amy Guzik, associate Professor of Neurology with Wake Forest Baptist Health

Learn more about the warning signs and prevention of Stroke – the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST can save lives and help quality of life!

Operation Christmas Child 2020

National Collection Week is coming up, November 16 – 23, 2020.

Listen to a ‘replay’ shoebox story from ‘Dania’ while living in the Middle East!

NOTE: As heard on Sunday @ 5 (NOV 15, 2020)