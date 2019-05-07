SUN@5: Mother’s Day Special

May 12, 2019

A focus on the special woman in our lives…

Novant Healthy Living segment: Women’s Health

Dr A.J. Lewis w/ Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN (Novant Health)

Verne and Wally chat with Dr Lewis about…

#1 concern for women when it comes to their health

Women tend to put off their healthcare while tending to everyone else

Heart Health

The Diabetic epidemic? Even if you are healthy, go ahead and eat like a diabetic?

What to expect when you are expecting

336-659-4777 https://www.nhvalaoraslewisobgyn.org/

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services.aspx

PLUS…

Karen Kingsbury – America’s favorite inspirational storyteller

“Best Family Ever” is the first book in the Baxter Family ‘Children series’ from bestselling author Karen Kingsbury along with her son, Tyler. The ‘Baxter Family’ book series expands on the childhood stories of the beloved Baxter children— Brooke, Kari, Ashley, Erin, and Luke —to inspire and entertain younger readers . Learn more at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury