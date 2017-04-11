SUN@5 MercyMe front man Bart Millard

April 16, 2017 – A film based on Bart’s life (and the band’s #1 mega hit) titled “I Can Only Imagine” is currently in production in Oklahoma. (The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins and Cloris Leachman, among other familiar names). *The full length movie hits theaters early 2018!

Bart Millard – singer / songwriter for the CCM band MercyMe

-Bart almost walked away from the band a few years ago. The reason may surprise you…

-Learn HOW the band got its name…

-Bart shares the inspiration about the bands latest project titled “LIFER”

-Bart shares the back story about MercyMe’s latest single “Even If”

