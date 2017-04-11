April 16, 2017 – A film based on Bart’s life (and the band’s #1 mega hit) titled “I Can Only Imagine” is currently in production in Oklahoma. (The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins and Cloris Leachman, among other familiar names). *The full length movie hits theaters early 2018!
Bart Millard – singer / songwriter for the CCM band MercyMe
Don’t miss Verne’s candid conversation with MercyMe’s lead singer…
-Bart almost walked away from the band a few years ago. The reason may surprise you…
-Learn HOW the band got its name…
-Bart shares the inspiration about the bands latest project titled “LIFER”
-Bart shares the back story about MercyMe’s latest single “Even If”
NOTE: A film based on Bart’s life (and the band’s #1 mega hit) titled “I Can Only Imagine” is currently in production in Oklahoma. (The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins and Cloris Leachman, among other familiar names). *The full length movie hits theaters early 2018!
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Passion: Holy Week Timeline - April 11, 2017
- SUN@5 MercyMe front man Bart Millard - April 11, 2017
- April’s ‘Pink Moon’ - April 11, 2017