SUN@5 MercyMe front man Bart Millard

Verne HillApr 11, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5 MercyMe front man Bart Millard

April 16, 2017  – A film based on Bart’s life (and the band’s #1 mega hit) titled “I Can Only Imagine” is currently in production in Oklahoma.  (The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins and Cloris Leachman, among other familiar names).    *The full length movie hits theaters early 2018!

Bart Millard – singer / songwriter for the CCM band MercyMe

 Don’t miss Verne’s candid conversation with MercyMe’s lead singer…

-Bart almost walked away from the band a few years ago.  The reason may surprise you…

-Learn HOW the band got its name…

-Bart shares the inspiration about the bands latest project titled “LIFER”

-Bart shares the back story about MercyMe’s latest single “Even If”

 

NOTE: A film based on Bart's life (and the band's #1 mega hit) titled "I Can Only Imagine" is currently in production in Oklahoma.  (The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins and Cloris Leachman, among other familiar names).    *The full length movie hits theaters early 2018!

 

 

