SUN@5: “Mary’s Hope”

July 14, 2019

“Mary’s Hope” our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (July)

Verne chats with…

Julie Ray – founder of ‘Mary’s Hope’

Nancy Muster – Board member / VP of ‘Mary’s Hope’

Mission: To build a private, Christian school in Guatemala – where children can safely receive a free education, medical care and a hot meal while learning about Jesus and how much God loves them. https://maryshopeinc.org/

FACT…

Over 50% of Guatemalan families live in poverty

30% of all children in Guatemala never complete first grade

41% of students enrolled in high school never graduate

Listen now…

https://soundcloud.com/user-277854890/marys-hope-inc

Event: International Dinner Fundraiser supporting “Mary’s Hope” (*limit to first 100 people)

Location: Holy Family Catholic Church, Kinnamon Road in Winston-Salem

Date: November 2nd, 2019

Time: 6:30p-9p

Contact: julierayw@aol.com

2019 Mission Trip to Guatemala

November 12th-November 19th, 2019.

If interested, please contact Julie Ray at julierayw@aol.com