SUN@5: “Mary’s Hope”

July 14, 2019
“Mary’s Hope” our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (July)
Verne chats with…
Julie Ray – founder of ‘Mary’s Hope’
Nancy Muster – Board member / VP of ‘Mary’s Hope’
Mission: To build a private, Christian school in Guatemala – where children can safely receive a free education, medical care and a hot meal while learning about Jesus and how much God loves them. https://maryshopeinc.org/
FACT…
Over 50% of Guatemalan families live in poverty
30% of all children in Guatemala never complete first grade
41% of students enrolled in high school never graduate
Event: International Dinner Fundraiser supporting “Mary’s Hope” (*limit to first 100 people)
Location: Holy Family Catholic Church, Kinnamon Road in Winston-Salem
Date: November 2nd, 2019
Time: 6:30p-9p
Contact: julierayw@aol.com
2019 Mission Trip to Guatemala
November 12th-November 19th, 2019.
If interested, please contact Julie Ray at julierayw@aol.com
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
