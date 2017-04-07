Search
SUN@5: Be Known For Something

Verne HillApr 07, 2017

(April 09, 2017)  Mark MacDonald is a Bible Teacher, speaker, author and communication strategist for   www.beknownforsomething.com

Mark’s latest book “BE KNOWN FOR SOMETHING”, RECONNECT WITH COMMUNITY BY REVITALIZING YOUR CHURCH’ S REPUTATION”     www.beknownbook.com

Listen to Verne’s interview with Mark MacDonald after April 9th at 5pm…

 

Mark MacDonald reveals 32+ years of experience as former Senior Creative Director of a large Canadian ad agency, Director of Communications, Bible teacher, and President of his church branding agency, Be Known for Something. His 36,000+ social media followers know he’s the place for how-to direction! He’s written hundreds of articles, been interviewed for dozens of church leadership podcasts, and is heard at numerous national church conferences.

BOOK SUMMARY:  Since most churches aren’t growing, while their surrounding areas are, the local church needs to reconnect with their Community. This book shows you how.

 

Pastors, Ministry Leaders, and Communication Directors will discover a unique ‘communication thread’ that will:

  • Revitalize a church’s reputation
  • Simplify messaging • Tear down ministry silos
  • Attract people to church

 

  • 80% of evangelical churches are in decline or stagnation.
  • They aren’t known for anything relevant in their communities.
  • Many don’t understand a clear benefit for attending a service.
  • n fact, a third of our communities have no need for a local church. So they ignore us.
  • Because a lot of us have ignored them.

 You can be known for something that will reconnect you to your community. Take the journey and revitalize your Church’s reputation, control your message, and create a communication strategy for reaching the lost for Jesus Christ.

Official Launch Party for Be Known For Something happens this Monday evening at Calvary Baptist Church   https://www.beknownforsomething.com/known-something-book-about-time/

WBFJ fm - Your family station!
