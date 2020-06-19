SUN@5 June 21, 2020

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Verne chats with Karen Owens, Education and Family Services Manager, Alzheimer’s Association / Western Carolina Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs on COVID-19 & caregivers, Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living. FREE virtual education programs and online support groups to help caregivers and their families.

www.alz.org/northcarolina 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Plus…

Conversation with Luke from the band ”for King and Country”. The stories behind their hit songs “God Only Knows” and “Burn the Ships”. Family update. And a sing-along with Dolly pardon?