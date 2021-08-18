SUN@5: ‘Heavenly Cake’ + ‘Saucy Salsa’ Contests

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 22, 2021)

Steve Rogers, special foods coordinator, at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem chats ‘fair food’ with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show). Learn more about the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’. Listen now…

Wanna participate in the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’?

Sign up through September 1, 2021. Enter here: www.wbfj.org

The contest is Friday, October 1, 2021. Sponsored by the Munchie Wagon, Pulliams BBQ and your Family Station WBFJ!

There are two divisions…

First place prize money for the Adult division is $500.

First place prize money in the Youth division is $200

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 01-10, 2021

Plus…

Ed McNeal with the City of Winston-Salem shares more about the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market and their upcoming ‘Saucy Salsa Contest’ on Saturday, August 28, 2021 (10am). Listen now…

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins. It’s tomato + pepper season at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market, which opened in 1974, is open on Saturdays from 6am to 1pm year-round.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is located at 421 Northwest 27 Street. Parking off 27th Street behind Goodwill.

wsfairgrounds.com/farmersmarket/

www.facebook.com/wsfairgroundsfarmersmarket/