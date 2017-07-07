SUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

July 09, 2017

Verne chats with Ed McNeal and Sue Saintsing with the City of Winston-Salem.

The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins. A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974

Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.

Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/

UPCOMING EVENTS

JULY 15

Magnificent Melon Medley Salad Contest

Stepping Stones Canine Rescue adoption day

Live Music

AUGUST 5

Salsa Contest

Live Music

SEPTEMBER 9

Gourd-geous Gourds!

Featuring vendors who sell gourds; gourd-decorating for kids and

a cornucopia-decorating demonstration for adults.

Second segment…

Ransomware? Our good friends at On Par Technologies (Donna Hall and Jason McCrary) have some practical advice on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ such as ‘ransomware’. OnPar is currently offering all new businesses a free network audit with no purchase or obligation necessary! You can find out more at www.onpartech.com

OnPar Technologies

(800) 807-0365

www.onpartech.com

https://goo.gl/NDnjNZ