SUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Verne HillJul 07, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

July 09, 2017

Verne chats with Ed McNeal and Sue Saintsing with the City of Winston-Salem.   

The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.  A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974

Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.

Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
6 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/

UPCOMING EVENTS

 

JULY 15

Magnificent Melon Medley Salad Contest

Stepping Stones Canine Rescue adoption day

Live Music

AUGUST 5

Salsa Contest

Live Music

SEPTEMBER 9

Gourd-geous Gourds!

Featuring vendors who sell gourds; gourd-decorating for kids and

a cornucopia-decorating demonstration for adults.

 

Second segment…

Ransomware?  Our good friends at On Par Technologies (Donna Hall and Jason McCrary) have some practical advice on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ such as ‘ransomware’.    OnPar is currently offering all new businesses a free network audit with no purchase or obligation necessary! You can find out more at www.onpartech.com

OnPar Technologies

(800) 807-0365  

www.onpartech.com

https://goo.gl/NDnjNZ

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
