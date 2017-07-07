SUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

July 09, 2017
Verne chats with Ed McNeal and Sue Saintsing with the City of Winston-Salem.
The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins. A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974
Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.
Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.
http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/
UPCOMING EVENTS
JULY 15
Magnificent Melon Medley Salad Contest
Stepping Stones Canine Rescue adoption day
Live Music
AUGUST 5
Salsa Contest
Live Music
SEPTEMBER 9
Gourd-geous Gourds!
Featuring vendors who sell gourds; gourd-decorating for kids and
a cornucopia-decorating demonstration for adults.
Second segment…
Ransomware? Our good friends at On Par Technologies (Donna Hall and Jason McCrary) have some practical advice on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ such as ‘ransomware’. OnPar is currently offering all new businesses a free network audit with no purchase or obligation necessary! You can find out more at www.onpartech.com
OnPar Technologies
(800) 807-0365
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
