SUN@5: Dr Heath Greene, Associates in Christian Counseling

Verne HillOct 15, 2020Comments Off on SUN@5: Dr Heath Greene, Associates in Christian Counseling

Associates in Christian Counseling is a faith-based non-profit organization providing a variety of professional mental health services to anyone in need.  Phone: (336) 896-0065  /  www.christiancounseling.org

Dr Heath Greene, Executive Director with Associates in Christian Counseling, shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) about  ‘Christian’ Counseling. Address the stigma of ‘mental illness’ and the church. Expressing ‘Radical Love’ in times of social and political unrest. The expansion of Tele-Health during the past 6 months. How are we doing ‘mentally” in the year 2020? What is the first step in the healing process?

EVENT:  Online Fundraising Banquet for ACC

Special Guest: Candace Payne “Chewbacca Mom’ the author of two books including “Laugh it Up” and ‘Simple Joys”.

Online FREE event on Tuesday evening, October 27 at 7pm

https://christiancounseling.org/annual-banquet/

 

As heard on SUNDAY @ 5 on WBFJ October 18, 2020

 

