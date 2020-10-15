SUN@5: Dr Heath Greene, Associates in Christian Counseling

Associates in Christian Counseling is a faith-based non-profit organization providing a variety of professional mental health services to anyone in need. Phone: (336) 896-0065 / www.christiancounseling.org
Dr Heath Greene, Executive Director with Associates in Christian Counseling, shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) about ‘Christian’ Counseling. Address the stigma of ‘mental illness’ and the church. Expressing ‘Radical Love’ in times of social and political unrest. The expansion of Tele-Health during the past 6 months. How are we doing ‘mentally” in the year 2020? What is the first step in the healing process?
EVENT: Online Fundraising Banquet for ACC
Special Guest: Candace Payne “Chewbacca Mom’ the author of two books including “Laugh it Up” and ‘Simple Joys”.
Online FREE event on Tuesday evening, October 27 at 7pm
https://christiancounseling.org/annual-banquet/
As heard on SUNDAY @ 5 on WBFJ October 18, 2020
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
