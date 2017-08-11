SUN@5: Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

August 13, 2017

Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (August)

Guest: Gayle Whitehead- Executive Director of Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

Crisis Ministry of Davidson County operates a homeless shelter + food pantry for those in need in the Lexington area

Location: 107 East 1st Avenue. Lexington, NC Call (336) 248-6684 / Facebook

Their Mission is based on Hebrews 10:24 “…encouraging each other to show love and to do good things”