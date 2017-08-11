Search
SUN@5: Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

Verne HillAug 11, 2017Comments Off on SUN@5: Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

August 13, 2017

Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (August)

 

Guest: Gayle Whitehead-  Executive Director of Crisis Ministry of Davidson County

Crisis Ministry of Davidson County operates a homeless shelter + food pantry for those in need in the Lexington area

Location: 107 East 1st Avenue. Lexington, NC  Call (336) 248-6684  / Facebook

 Their Mission is based on Hebrews 10:24   “…encouraging each other to show love and to do good things

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostThe Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts next week
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

