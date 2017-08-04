SUN@5: Brenda DeMoss Lanz “Our Words Matter”

(AUG 6, 2017) This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Local writer and speaker Brenda DeMoss Lanz chats about her new book
“How to Heal Old Wounds and Find Your Voice – Preachers Kids are NOT Minions’
The overall theme of the book: Words Matter…
Brenda – a ‘Preachers Kid’ – shares her story of growing up in Oklahoma and Arkansas. “God uses EVERY detail in our lives to teach us something”. Replacing old wounds with forgiveness, love and unity
BARNA Research: Biggest regret: 42% of pastors wish they had spent MORE time with their kids.
Learn to balance ministry and family and personal well-being
Book: www.amazon.com/author/brendalanz_wordsmatter.love
BLOG: https://bklanz.wixsite.com/wordsmatter
Brenda: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/16792074.Brenda_DeMoss_Lanz
BARNA: https://www.barna.com/research/prodigal-pastor-kids-fact-or-fiction/
