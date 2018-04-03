Search
SUN@5 April 8, 2018

Apr 03, 2018

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ…

 SummerShine Resort Ministry’

 Guest:  Cathleen Thore Jones

Summershine Resort Ministry, a unique ministry opportunity, places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.  Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation.  Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job.  Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.  Application deadline through the end of April… www.summershine.us

PLUS…

Job Coach Randy Wooden gives tips about “Making a Positive First Impression”

*Actually there are three phases of the first impression: written, verbal, and the actual job interview.   Randy Wooden is the Director, of the Professional Center by Goodwill (WS)   Info: (336) 464-0516 or   www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

 

 

 

Verne Hill

