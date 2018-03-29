Search
Verne HillMar 29, 2018Comments Off on Sun@5 April 01 special message from Max Lucado

Pastor and Bible teacher Max Lucado shares about the GRACE gift of Christ in his radio special “Come to the Cross”.

https://maxlucado.com/listen/come-to-the-cross-easter-special/

Find out more from Max Lucado www.maxlucado.com

 

