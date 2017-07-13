Search
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (SUN@5)

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (SUN@5)

Verne HillJul 13, 2017Comments Off on Davie Pregnancy Care Center (SUN@5)

July 16, 2017

Davie Pregnancy Care Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (July)

Angel Hinman is a current board member (and former director) of Davie Pregnancy Care center.

Phone: (336) 753-4673

WEB:  http://www.daviepregnancycare.org/

Our professional staff and trained volunteers have been addressing the needs of those making pregnancy decisions since 2002.  We are devoted to offering the hope and help to all those individuals who come to the Center. It will be our privilege to serve you as well.
All services are confidential and provided at no cost to our clients.  All clients are served without regard to any arbitrary circumstances such as race, age, income or religious preference.

“Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue but with actions and in truth.”

1 John 3:18

 

 

 

Verne Hill

