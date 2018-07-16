Summertime Tip:  Tick removal

You have spotted a tick on you or a family member, now what?

-Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can and pull straight up with steady, even pressure. If you twist or jerk the tick, its mouth parts could break off and stay in the skin.

DISINFECT: Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. SAVE IT: Attach the tick to an index card, fully covered with clear tape, and write the date on it. This way, there’s a record if you become ill.

More helpful information on TICKS from the Winston-Salem Journal on the News Blog

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/worried-about-ticks-here-s-what-you-can-do-to/article_cf615b80-ccc7-53b7-98e7-03d123986e1a.html