SummerShine: Staffers still needed at Mt. Rushmore, Mystic CT and Cherokee NC

Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’ emailed WBFJ and they still have a few openings for staffers in these locations…Mt. Rushmore, Mystic CT and Cherokee NC for this summer!
SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry is a unique ministry opportunity that places energetic Christian (college-age) adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Paid positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.
Details at www.summershine.us
