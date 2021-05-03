Search
Your Family Station
SummerShine: Staffers still needed at Mt. Rushmore, Mystic CT and Cherokee NC

Verne HillMay 03, 2021

Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’ emailed WBFJ and they still have a few openings for staffers in these locations…Mt. Rushmore, Mystic CT and Cherokee NC for this summer!

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry is a unique ministry opportunity that places energetic Christian (college-age) adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Paid positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US. 

Details at www.summershine.us

