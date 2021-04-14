SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry, a unique ministry opportunity, places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.

Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation.

*Pastor Chris Thore and daughter Cathleen Thore Jones share with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’. Listen now…

Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job.

Positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

www.summershine.us

Weekly LIVE updates on Facebook at 8:22pm Saturday evenings!