Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’- Cathleen Thore Jones (SUN@5)

‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’- Cathleen Thore Jones (SUN@5)

Verne HillMay 18, 2017Comments Off on ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’- Cathleen Thore Jones (SUN@5)

Like

May 21, 2017 – Summershine Resort Staffing Ministry places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.

Cathleen Thore Jones – Director of Operations withSummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’ 

Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation. These activities include chapel services, skit shows, pool parties, tye-dye, and more. Summershine hires young people who are willing to work hard and be an example of Christ both on the clock and off the clock. The opportunities for evangelism are many in this role. Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job.

Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

Spot are still available. www.summershine.us

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJob Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

Salem College: Saturday’s Commencement location has changed…

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

Community Events

May
19
Fri
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
May 19 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/19 & 5/20 (10-10) 5/21 (11-8)
1:00 pm “Hunger 2 Health” Golf Tournament @ Reynolds Park Golf Course (Winston-Salem)
“Hunger 2 Health” Golf Tournament @ Reynolds Park Golf Course (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: “Hunger 2 Health” Backpack Food Program at Ashley Academy To register: 336.803.1775 Hosted by Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) http://ardmorebaptist.org/events  
7:00 pm “Shine” Women’s Conference @ Firehouse Ministries (Mt. Airy)
“Shine” Women’s Conference @ Firehouse Ministries (Mt. Airy)
May 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Mary Anne Hardiman & Sharrona Watson Musical Guest: Suzy Yaraei Tickets: $25.00 (per person) http://www.firehouseministries.org/shine2017 336.789.4929 The conference continues Saturday, May 20 @ 9:00am  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes