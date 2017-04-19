Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Summershine Resort Ministry (KOA)
Summer Shine Resort Ministry shirt n glasses

Summershine Resort Ministry (KOA)

Verne HillApr 19, 2017Comments Off on Summershine Resort Ministry (KOA)

Like

Thanks to Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘SummerShine Resort Ministry’ for sharing (Thursday on the WBFJ Morning Show) about this unique ministry opportunity.

Summershine Resort Ministry places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.

Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation. These activities include chapel services, skit shows, pool parties, tye-dye, and more. Summershine hires young people who are willing to work hard and be an example of Christ both on the clock and off the clock. The opportunities for evangelism are many in this role. Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job. Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

Spot are still available. www.summershine.us

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFREE Leaf Compost
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

tea-556777_960_720

Drinking TEA helps fight dementia?

Verne HillApr 19, 2017

job-650x425+s_650_060715034409

Triad Job Fairs…

Verne HillApr 19, 2017

Wed Word Board Pic

Wednesday Word

Apr 19, 2017

Community Events

Apr
20
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 20 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
5:45 pm “Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 20 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
“Spring Forward” is for children (grades 2-4) and is a five-week session on Tuesday from 5:45-6:30pm. The program includes: Introductory WSYC experience, Learn solfege, Group singing & Choral training opportunity! Registration: $50.00 (per person) 336.703.0001 [...]
6:30 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
Apr
21
Fri
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 21 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 21 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes