Summershine Resort Ministry (KOA)

Thanks to Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘SummerShine Resort Ministry’ for sharing (Thursday on the WBFJ Morning Show) about this unique ministry opportunity.

Summershine Resort Ministry places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.

Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation. These activities include chapel services, skit shows, pool parties, tye-dye, and more. Summershine hires young people who are willing to work hard and be an example of Christ both on the clock and off the clock. The opportunities for evangelism are many in this role. Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job. Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

Spot are still available. www.summershine.us