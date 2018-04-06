‘SummerShine Resort Ministry’ applications through April

Summershine Resort Ministry, a unique ministry opportunity, places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation. Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job.

Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.

Application deadline through the end of April…

Contact: Cathleen Thore Jones

www.summershine.us