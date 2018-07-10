Summer Re-play

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 15, 2018)

JD Greear explains his latest book “Not God Enough”

Have we as Christians put God in a box? Barna research shows that a majority of Christians (65%) admit experiencing doubts about their faith. JD Greear is the lead pastor of The Summit Church in Durham. www.zondervan.com/not-god-enough

Plus…

Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks Summer safety

Keeping your family safe while enjoying the sun and water.

Dr Soren Johnson with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem

Sunscreen 101: How effective id YOUR sunscreen?

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. https://is.gd/PGr3bF

EWG Healthy Living App https://www.ewg.org/apps/

Sun safety and kids

(Novant Health) Much of a person’s risk for melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — comes from their sun exposure as a child. Healthy sun-protection habits come in three forms — sometimes referred to as slip, slap, slop.

*Slip on protective clothing, like long-sleeve shirts and long pants with an adequate UV (ultraviolet radiation) protection factor. UV protection factor (UPF) is the clothing equivalent of sun protection factor (SPF) for sunscreen.

*Next, slap on a hat — not just a baseball cap — to protect your face, head, ears and neck. And don’t forget to protect your eyes with sunglasses.

*Last, but not least, slop on sunscreen — and use plenty of it to cover all your exposed skin. Then reapply it every few hours and after swimming. https://is.gd/6Se4aE

Water safety tips

Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children. This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age. You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps: https://is.gd/VtJW4Q

Water Safety and Prevention https://is.gd/wm52JX