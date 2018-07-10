Search
Summer Re-play

Verne Hill Jul 10, 2018

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 15, 2018)

 

JD Greear explains his latest book “Not God Enough”

Have we as Christians put God in a box?   Barna research shows that a majority of Christians  (65%) admit experiencing doubts about their faith. JD Greear is the lead pastor of The Summit Church in Durham.      www.zondervan.com/not-god-enough

 

Plus…

 

Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks Summer safety

Keeping your family safe while enjoying the sun and water.   

Dr Soren Johnson with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem

Sunscreen 101: How effective id YOUR sunscreen?

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma.    https://is.gd/PGr3bF

 EWG Healthy Living App   https://www.ewg.org/apps/

 Sun safety and kids

(Novant Health)   Much of a person’s risk for melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — comes from their sun exposure as a child.  Healthy sun-protection habits come in three forms — sometimes referred to as slip, slap, slop.

*Slip on protective clothing, like long-sleeve shirts and long pants with an adequate UV (ultraviolet radiation) protection factor.  UV protection factor (UPF) is the clothing equivalent of sun protection factor (SPF) for sunscreen.

*Next, slap on a hat — not just a baseball cap — to protect your face, head, ears and neck. And don’t forget to protect your eyes with sunglasses.

*Last, but not least, slop on sunscreen — and use plenty of it to cover all your exposed skin. Then reapply it every few hours and after swimming.   https://is.gd/6Se4aE

 

Water safety tips

Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children. This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age. You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps:     https://is.gd/VtJW4Q

Water Safety and Prevention   https://is.gd/wm52JX

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostNews for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
