Summer melt: Students that fall away between high school graduation and college

As many as 40% of High School students who prepare to attend college don’t actually show up to their new campuses in the fall. Education researchers call this phenomenon “summer melt,” and it has long been a puzzling problem.

Summer melt is especially prevalent in low-income minority communities, where students who qualify for college and in some cases even register for classes ultimately end up not attending college because they lack resources, support, guidance, and encouragement

Interesting: These kids have taken the SATs, written college essays, applied to and been accepted by a school of their choice. Often they’ve applied for and received financial aid.

The reason that kids drop off in the summer between high school and college is not because of any one big problem. Its a hundred little obstacles…

https://www.npr.org/templates/transcript/transcript.php?storyId=621023537