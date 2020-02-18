Summer Jobs Available

The city of Greensboro needs to fill 150 part-time ‘summer jobs’ jobs. Counselors, cashiers, nurses and most of all lifeguards are needed for the summer.
Details at www.IApplyGreensboro.com.
If you’re not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors.
Winston-Salem is looking for camp counselors and lifeguards. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-looking-to-fil-150-part-time-summer-jobs/
