Summer Food Service Program for Kids

The Summer Food Service Program will be serving lunch, and in some locations breakfast, to children starting this Monday (June 14) thru August 20.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/list-schools-in-the-triad-serving-meals-over-summer-break/83-fd624cf2-0709-4be5-ae95-1c91a8d540a3
Additional feeding sites…
First Baptist Child Development Center
210 Village Drive, Lexington
Noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Ezekiel AME Zion Church
314 E. Fourth St., Lexington
Noon-1 p.m. lunch only
Friendly Hill Apartments
315 Motor Road, Winston-Salem
Noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
K&W Cafeteria Hanes Mill Road
800 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
K&W Cafeteria Healy Drive,
3300 Healy Drive, Winston-Salem
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
K&W Cafeteria Friendly Shopping Center
3300 Northline Ave., Greensboro
11 a.m. 1:30 p.m.
River Birch Apartments
312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Smarties, LLC
1520 Marin St., Suite 106, Winston-Salem
8-9 a.m.
Tweenie Toes
4348 Morningside Drive, Winston-Salem
8-9 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.
Verne Hill
