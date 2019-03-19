Suicide is the state’s 2nd leading cause of death among youth

A new study from NC Child revealing that suicide is the state’s second leading cause of death among youth…ages 10 to 17. Nearly one in 10 North Carolina high school students attempted suicide in 2015.
One expert saying that “It’s not that ‘they’ want to die, it’s that the pain (they are going through) is so overwhelming that they don’t see another way out…”
Contact the national crisis text line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Atrium Health behavioral help line, open 24 hours. Just call 704-444-2400
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2019/03/14/report–suicide-2nd-top-cause-of-death-north-carolina-teens
