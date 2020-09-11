Suicide Awareness and Prevention

You are not alone.

(Pandemic Stress) At the end of June, the CDC surveyed almost 10,000 Americans on their mental health. They found symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year. And young people seemed to be the hardest-hit of any group. Almost 11% of all respondents to that survey said they had “seriously considered” suicide in the past 30 days. For those ages 18 to 24, the number was 1 in 4 — more than twice as high.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911117577/the-pandemic-has-researchers-worried-about-teen-suicide

(Teens) Suicide is the third-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds, according to the CDC, after accidents and homicide. It’s also thought that at least 25 attempts are made for every completed teen suicide. The risk of suicide increases dramatically when kids and teens have access to firearms at home, and nearly 60% of all suicides in the US are committed with a gun. That’s why any gun in your home should be unloaded, locked, and kept out of the reach of children and teens. https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/suicide.html

(Military) Everyday, 22 veterans take their own life through suicide. That’s one veteran every 65 minutes. https://www.militaryveteranproject.org/22aday-movement.html

(Young adults) “Researchers discovering that more than one in four (26%) of women aged 16 to 24 have experienced anxiety, depression, panic disorder, phobia or obsessive compulsive disorder,” according to a survey published by The Guardian newspaper. CRU wants you the know that You are not alone. There is hope.

https://www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-grow/life-and-relationships/hardships/suicide-prevention-resources.html

Have a question about guiding your kids or improving your marriage? Struggling with tough issues like teen rebellion, depression, substance abuse, or infidelity? Focus on the Family’s licensed or pastoral counselors are here to listen and pray with you, as well as provide guidance and resources to help you and your family thrive.

Arrange to speak with one of our counselors at no cost 1-855-771-HELP (4357)

