Are you suffering with ‘cooking fatigue’?

With more time at home since March, it’s no surprise the 55% of people (in a study) responding that cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.

A new study of 2,000 Americans found, due to restrictions when dining out, that people are eating at home more than ever, averaging nine meals a week. Some saying that they have cooked the same meal 28 times since the start of COVID-19.

While many respondents enjoy cooking, they sometimes wish it was less time-consuming. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/cooking-fatigue-most-americans-pandemic-study-claims