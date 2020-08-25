Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Are you suffering with ‘cooking fatigue’?

Are you suffering with ‘cooking fatigue’?

Verne HillAug 25, 2020Comments Off on Are you suffering with ‘cooking fatigue’?

Like

With more time at home since March, it’s no surprise the 55% of people (in a study) responding that cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.

A new study of 2,000 Americans found, due to restrictions when dining out, that people are eating at home more than ever, averaging nine meals a week.  Some saying that they have cooked the same meal 28 times since the start of COVID-19.

While many respondents enjoy cooking, they sometimes wish it was less time-consuming. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/cooking-fatigue-most-americans-pandemic-study-claims

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe Gulf Coast bracing for Laura... 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

The Gulf Coast bracing for Laura… 

Verne HillAug 25, 2020

Goodwill holding a ‘Drive Thru’ Job Fair this WED (AUG 26)

Verne HillAug 25, 2020

Tuesday News, August 25, 2020

Verne HillAug 25, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes