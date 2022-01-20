You are NOT alone…
Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that is linked to the changing seasons. SAD occurs most commonly in the late fall and winter months, but also occasionally during spring and early summer. About 5% of American adults experience SAD, with women more susceptible than men. Hormonal imbalances likely play a role in the onset of this condition. Several treatment options are available, including (light) therapy and medication. SAD should be taken seriously; like any depression, it can sap you of your energy and make daily living difficult or unpleasant.
Find out more: https://www.baptisthealth.com/services/behavioral-health/conditions/seasonal-affective-disorder
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: ‘Say Yes to Life!’ radio special with Brad Mattes - January 20, 2022
- Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities - January 20, 2022
- Do you suffer from the ‘winter blues’? - January 20, 2022