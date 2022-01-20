Do you suffer from the ‘winter blues’?

You are NOT alone…

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that is linked to the changing seasons. SAD occurs most commonly in the late fall and winter months, but also occasionally during spring and early summer. About 5% of American adults experience SAD, with women more susceptible than men. Hormonal imbalances likely play a role in the onset of this condition. Several treatment options are available, including (light) therapy and medication. SAD should be taken seriously; like any depression, it can sap you of your energy and make daily living difficult or unpleasant.

