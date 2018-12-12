Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Do you suffer from ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or SAD

Do you suffer from ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or SAD

Verne HillDec 12, 2018Comments Off on Do you suffer from ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or SAD

Like

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD is a byproduct of shorter days and longer nights this time of year. At least 3 million Americans – and probably many more – wrestle with SAD from September to March.

Learn more about SAD and ways to get help…
https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20181210/sad—seasonal-affective-disorder—is-real

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 12, 2018

Breaking News? Holidays stress out most Americans

Verne HillDec 12, 2018

Wednesday News, December 12, 2018 

Verne HillDec 12, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sat
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Dec 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20    
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Dec
8
Sat
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 8 – Dec 22 all-day
Based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the holidays. Ebeneezer Scrooge is a lender who’s foreclosing[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes