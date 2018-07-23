Helping area students through the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs…
Drop off donated school supplies through August 11, at participating locations – and help our kids succeed!
https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/programs/boys-and-girls-clubs/stuff-the-bus/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive - July 23, 2018
- RECALL: Ritz Crackers - July 23, 2018
- Iconic Brady Bunch house for sale? - July 23, 2018