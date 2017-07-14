“Stuff the Bus” (items needed)

Collecting school supplies to help kids in our community thru July 22 through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs
Items Needed:
#2 pencils
Glue sticks
Erasers
Boxes of tissues
Washable markers
Book bag/back pack
Hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
Colored pencils Highlighters
Loose leaf notebook paper
Pocket folders Rulers
Drop – off supplies at these locations:
Krispy Kreme locations on…
Stratford Road
University Parkway
Lewisville-Clemmons Road
BTW: Donate one item and get a free doughnut, donate a backpack and get a dozen free doughnuts.
Five Below: Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road (WS)
Walmart: Main Street, Kernersville
Don’t like shopping? Give online: Donate! https://goo.gl/V9MNWL
