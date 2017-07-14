Search
“Stuff the Bus” (items needed)

Verne Hill Jul 14, 2017

Collecting school supplies to help kids in our community thru July 22 through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs

Items Needed:

#2 pencils
Glue sticks
Erasers
Boxes of tissues
Washable markers
Book bag/back pack
Hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
Colored pencils Highlighters
Loose leaf notebook paper
Pocket folders Rulers

 

Drop – off supplies at these locations:

Krispy Kreme locations on…

Stratford Road

University Parkway

Lewisville-Clemmons Road

BTW: Donate one item and get a free doughnut, donate a backpack and get a dozen free doughnuts.

Five Below: Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road (WS)

Walmart: Main Street, Kernersville

Don’t like shopping? Give online: Donate! https://goo.gl/V9MNWL

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
