Study: Being surrounded by nature improves your mood

Psychologists found employees were 15% more productive when even just a couple of house plants were brought in the office.
*In another study, students who took tests in outside-facing windows with a natural view did better than students in windowless classrooms.
Study: Natural sights and sounds – like the sounds of running water or green plants – improves your mood and makes you more productive at work and school. Read more… https://cultureiq.com/how-nature-in-the-office-makes-us-more-productive-and-happier/
