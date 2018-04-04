Study: Being surrounded by nature improves your mood

Psychologists found employees were 15% more productive when even just a couple of house plants were brought in the office.

*In another study, students who took tests in outside-facing windows with a natural view did better than students in windowless classrooms.

Study: Natural sights and sounds – like the sounds of running water or green plants – improves your mood and makes you more productive at work and school. Read more… https://cultureiq.com/how-nature-in-the-office-makes-us-more-productive-and-happier/