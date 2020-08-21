Study: A smile can bring happiness

A new study finds that smiling triggers certain facial muscles which can trick your brain into feeling more positive (or happy). Researchers say at the University of South Australia had participants hold a pen between their teeth, forcing their face to use the same muscles as a smile.

The experiment revealed that this ‘muscle movement’ alters both facial and body expressions, which generates more uplifting emotions.

https://www.studyfinds.org/smiling-fake-smiles-trick-brain-into-feeling-happy/