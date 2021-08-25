Study: Playing golf might help you live longer

A Swedish study suggests golfers may live longer than non-golfers — as much as five extra years. Playing at least once a month may also lower older adult’s risk of early death.

There are several physical health benefits to routinely playing golf, according to Dr. Jacquelyn Turner, an assistant professor at the Morehouse School of Medicine. A golfer herself, she says golfing can burn up to 2,000 calories walking 18 holes, the equivalent of five miles, depending on the course.

Other benefits of golf including higher HDL levels — “good” cholesterol — and stronger core muscles, which are especially important to prevent falls later in life. Being outside in the sun also helps with vitamin D exposure.

