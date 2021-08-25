A Swedish study suggests golfers may live longer than non-golfers — as much as five extra years. Playing at least once a month may also lower older adult’s risk of early death.
There are several physical health benefits to routinely playing golf, according to Dr. Jacquelyn Turner, an assistant professor at the Morehouse School of Medicine. A golfer herself, she says golfing can burn up to 2,000 calories walking 18 holes, the equivalent of five miles, depending on the course.
Other benefits of golf including higher HDL levels — “good” cholesterol — and stronger core muscles, which are especially important to prevent falls later in life. Being outside in the sun also helps with vitamin D exposure.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/23/health/staying-well-golf-physical-mental-health/index.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses - August 25, 2021
- TV ‘handy man’ cutting his long hair for a good cause. - August 25, 2021
- Study: Playing golf might help you live longer - August 25, 2021