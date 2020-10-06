Search
Study: Parents relax ‘house rules’ during pandemic

Verne HillOct 06, 2020Comments Off on Study: Parents relax ‘house rules’ during pandemic

75% of parents of school age children agree that having everyone home more often (since March) has caused them to relax some of the house rules since the beginning of the pandemic. 

HOUSE RULES RELAXED DURING THE PANDEMIC…
1. Eating in front of the TV (37%)
2. No staying up past bedtime (27%)
3. Don’t leave wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor (24%)
4. No using your phone at the dinner table (23%)
5. Put the toilet seat down when you’re finished (23%)
6. No food in the bedrooms (23%)
7. Turn off lights when you leave the room (23%)
8. Always lock the door when you leave (22%)
9. No cups on the table without a coaster (21%)
10. Don’t put shoes on the furniture (20%)

https://www.swnsdigital.com/…/parents-say-they-have…/

Verne Hill

