Study: How often should you wash your kitchen towel?

New research suggests kitchen towels are a hotbed for germs that could potentially make you and your family sick.

The study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in Atlanta, Georgia, found that close to 50% of the 100 kitchen towels studied had bacterial growth.

Some of the findings…

-Humid towels contained more harmful bacteria than dry ones.

-Those germs were also more likely to be found in multi-purpose towels — those used for wiping utensils, drying hands, holding hot implements, and cleaning surfaces.

-Harmful bacteria was more prevalent on the kitchen towels of families who ate non-vegetarian diets.

Bottom line: How often should you be washing your kitchen towels?

Experts say (ideally) every day.

When preparing food in the kitchen, the USDA also recommends the following steps to prevent the spread of germs that could make people sick:

Wash handswith soap and warm water for 20 seconds before and after handling food, and after using the bathroom, changing diapers, or handling pets.

Use hot, soapy water and paper towels or clean cloths to wipe up kitchen surfaces or spills.

Wash cutting boards, dishes, and countertops with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next item.

A solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water may be used to sanitize surfaces and utensils.

