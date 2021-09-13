Study: What is motivating workers to change jobs?

Gallup: 48% of the ‘American workforce’ is actively looking to change jobs.

What’s motivating people to call it quits? The problem isn’t really salary or even COVID-19 fallout.

According to Gallup, the three most common reasons that employees are disengaged at work were:

-Not seeing opportunities for development

-Not feeling connected to the company’s purpose

-Not having strong relationships at work

https://myfox8.com/news/great-resignation-top-3-reasons-people-are-leaving-their-jobs-according-to-gallup/

Job Alert

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season ahead. Pay between $15 and $22 per hour. BTW: When you apply online, you just might get a job offer within 30 minutes of applying online?

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/ups-to-hire-100000-workers-many-in-30-minutes-or-less/507-fb29b6f3-2b0f-4841-85ff-a963d0236a6d

Cone Health to give raises and bonuses to all employees in October.

All employees will get a 3% base pay raise and up to $750 in bonuses.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/cone-health-to-give-raises-and-bonuses-to-all-employees-and-staff/83

Tyson Foods has upped its hourly minimum wage to $15.50 at its Wilkesboro production and maintenance facility. Tyson is offering a $1,500-dollar new hire bonus for first shift and a $3,000-dollar new hire bonus for second shift.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/tyson-foods-set-to-increase-minimum-wages-at-wilkesboro-plant/article