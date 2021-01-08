Study: Marriages, Divorces both down during pandemic

The number of Americans getting divorced plummeted last year, while the marriage rate also dropped (understandably) as thousands of weddings were postponed or canceled in 2020. Both divorce and marriage rates have been declining for years, as Americans have changed how they approach the institution of matrimony. Young people are waiting longer to tie the knot, and many couples are forgoing marriage entirely, choosing to live together without a wedding.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-05/divorces-and-marriages-tumbled-in-u-s-during-covid-study-shows
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers. Supporting life in our Community - January 8, 2021
- No two snowflakes are alike! - January 8, 2021
- Money: Best things to buy in January to save money - January 8, 2021