Study: Marriages, Divorces both down during pandemic

The number of Americans getting divorced plummeted last year, while the marriage rate also dropped (understandably) as thousands of weddings were postponed or canceled in 2020. Both divorce and marriage rates have been declining for years, as Americans have changed how they approach the institution of matrimony. Young people are waiting longer to tie the knot, and many couples are forgoing marriage entirely, choosing to live together without a wedding.

